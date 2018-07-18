Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce

I enjoy steak, and I am a good cook. I know how to pan fry a fantastic steak.

I read the recipe and thought, "I'm not sure that is going to be very good," but I always try other people's suggestions.

If you like steak, do not try this.

I had some broccoli rabe to cook and was looking for something to go with and came across this. The veg turned out great, the steak, not so much. Oh, I also really enjoyed the sauce, but the steak needs to be cooked on it's own, however one normally does it, not the way this recipe suggests.