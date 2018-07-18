Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce
This steak, broccolini and pea dinner is a one-skillet meal that will be on your table in just 25 minutes! The pan drippings combine with mushrooms, broth and grainy mustard to make a thick and delicious sauce.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Recipe Updates
Based on earlier review and comments of this recipe, we've retested and made the following adjustments (and updated the nutritional analysis accordingly):
Increased the salt (to boost flavor).
Added garlic and fresh thyme (to boost flavor).
Nutrition Facts
3 lean protein, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat, 1/2 sauce