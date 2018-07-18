Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce

6 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This steak, broccolini and pea dinner is a one-skillet meal that will be on your table in just 25 minutes! The pan drippings combine with mushrooms, broth and grainy mustard to make a thick and delicious sauce.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine; updated March 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Sprinkle steak with steak seasoning, garlic and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Heat oil in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the steak and broccolini. Cook for 4 minutes, turning the broccolini once (do not turn the steak). Place peas around the steak; sprinkle with thyme. Transfer the skillet to oven and bake until the steak is medium-rare (145°F), about 8 minutes. Transfer the steak and vegetables to a plate (leave the drippings in the pan); cover and keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Add mushrooms to the drippings in the pan. Cook over medium-high heat for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Whisk broth, mustard, cornstarch and the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a small bowl or measuring cup; add to the pan with the mushrooms. Cook, stirring, until thick and bubbly, about 1 to 2 minutes. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Serve the steak and vegetables with the sauce.

Recipe Updates

Based on earlier review and comments of this recipe, we've retested and made the following adjustments (and updated the nutritional analysis accordingly):

Increased the salt (to boost flavor).

Added garlic and fresh thyme (to boost flavor).

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 1/2 ounces meat and 1/3 cup sauce
Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 18g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 5g; fat 7g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 51mg; vitamin a iu 2139IU; vitamin c 53mg; folate 56mcg; calcium 71mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 43mg; potassium 719mg; sodium 520mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat, 1/2 sauce
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/31/2022