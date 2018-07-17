Apple-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chopped shallots and Dijon-style mustard are the perfect additions to this apple-balsamic vinaigrette.

Diabetic Living Magazine
Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Heart Healthy
Low Carbohydrate
Dairy-Free
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Vegetarian
Vegan
Low Sodium
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a screw-top jar, combine shallots, apple cider, vinegar, olive oil, mustard, salt, and black pepper. Cover and shake well. Serve over fresh spinach if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.3g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 4.7g; fat 6.8g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 0.4IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 1.7mcg; calcium 2.1mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.1mg; potassium 26mg; sodium 102.9mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat
