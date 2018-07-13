Pressure-Cooker Chili

Chili cooks in just 15 minutes when it's made in a multicooker. The beef gets infused with the flavors of chili powder and cumin. Shredded cheese, scallion and sour cream round out the meal, but feel free to garnish with whatever toppings you choose.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a multicooker using sauté mode. (No sauté mode? See Tip.) Add onion, bell pepper, ground beef and garlic; cook, stirring and breaking up chunks with a wooden spoon, until the beef is no longer pink, 6 to 8 minutes. Add tomato paste, Worcestershire, vinegar, chili powder, cumin and salt; stir to combine. Add broth. Turn off the heat. Close and lock the lid. Cook on high pressure for 15 minutes. Release the pressure. Stir in beans. Garnish each serving with cheese, scallions and sour cream, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate chili for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 4 months. Thaw, if necessary, and reheat before serving.

Tip: No sauté mode? Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, red pepper, ground beef and garlic; cook, stirring and breaking up chunks with a wooden spoon, until no longer pink, 6 to 8 minutes. Add tomato paste, Worcestershire, vinegar, chili powder, cumin and salt; stir to combine. Add broth and transfer the ingredients to your pressure cooker. Continue with recipe.

Equipment: Electric pressure cooker (multicooker)

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
411 calories; protein 36g; carbohydrates 18.9g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 5.5g; fat 20.9g; saturated fat 6.8g; cholesterol 98.3mg; vitamin a iu 2280.3IU; vitamin c 33.1mg; folate 52.6mcg; calcium 83.5mg; iron 6.3mg; magnesium 70.6mg; potassium 1145.6mg; sodium 610.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

4 medium-fat protein, 2 vegetable, 1 fat, 1/2 starch
