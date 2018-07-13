Pressure-Cooker Chili
Chili cooks in just 15 minutes when it's made in a multicooker. The beef gets infused with the flavors of chili powder and cumin. Shredded cheese, scallion and sour cream round out the meal, but feel free to garnish with whatever toppings you choose.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate chili for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 4 months. Thaw, if necessary, and reheat before serving.
Tip: No sauté mode? Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, red pepper, ground beef and garlic; cook, stirring and breaking up chunks with a wooden spoon, until no longer pink, 6 to 8 minutes. Add tomato paste, Worcestershire, vinegar, chili powder, cumin and salt; stir to combine. Add broth and transfer the ingredients to your pressure cooker. Continue with recipe.
Equipment: Electric pressure cooker (multicooker)
4 medium-fat protein, 2 vegetable, 1 fat, 1/2 starch