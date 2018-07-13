Spicy Cucumber Salad with Cilantro & Peanuts

This sweet and tangy salad of cucumber, scallions and pepper gets a bit of extra crunch from dry-roasted peanuts. If possible, use a red jalapeno (or chile) to brighten the salad with a few specks of red. Cut the heat by removing the seeds before chopping.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018

15 mins
45 mins
6

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir lime juice, oil, tamari (or soy sauce), brown sugar, jalapeño (or chile) and scallions together in a large bowl. Add cucumbers, cilantro and peanuts and stir to coat. Let stand for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, to marinate the cucumbers.

Tips

Note: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

scant 1 cup
105 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 4.1g; fat 7.9g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 167.3IU; vitamin c 9.4mg; folate 22.6mcg; calcium 22.4mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 24.1mg; potassium 196.5mg; sodium 178.9mg; added sugar 2g.
2 fat, 1/2 vegetable
