Spicy Cucumber Salad with Cilantro & Peanuts
This sweet and tangy salad of cucumber, scallions and pepper gets a bit of extra crunch from dry-roasted peanuts. If possible, use a red jalapeno (or chile) to brighten the salad with a few specks of red. Cut the heat by removing the seeds before chopping.
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Note: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:scant 1 cup
Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 4.1g; fat 7.9g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 167.3IU; vitamin c 9.4mg; folate 22.6mcg; calcium 22.4mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 24.1mg; potassium 196.5mg; sodium 178.9mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:
2 fat, 1/2 vegetable