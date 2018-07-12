Cabbage, Tofu & Edamame Salad

Craving crunch? Bite into this salad loaded with crisp red cabbage, edamame, bamboo shoots, and chow mein noodles. This salad is slightly sweetened with baked tofu, mandarin oranges and sesame vinaigrette.

10 mins
10 mins
1

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix mesclun, cabbage, tofu, carrots, edamame, oranges, raisins, bamboo shoots, and chow mein noodles in a medium bowl. Drizzle with vinaigrette.

368 calories; protein 19.5g; carbohydrates 43.5g; dietary fiber 11.5g; sugars 19g; fat 11.5g; saturated fat 0.5g; sodium 469mg.
