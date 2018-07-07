Warm Honey Green Tea

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and has been shown to keep your blood sugar stable. We like it flavored with orange, lemon and honey in this easy recipe.

EatingWell Test Kitchen Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Diabetic Living Magazine; updated December 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

What Are the Benefits of Green Tea?

From helping improve mental clarity to reducing your cancer risk, green tea has several health benefits. Green tea is a powerhouse when it comes to lowering inflammation, thanks to its potent antioxidants. It keeps your heart strong and consuming green tea has been shown to reduce blood sugar levels and decrease gut inflammation and permeability.

Is It Ok to Drink Green Tea Every Day?

Drinking 5 cups of green tea per day may help reduce blood sugar and gut inflammation. But drinking too much caffeinated tea might lead to difficulty sleeping, so it's best to stick with low-caffeine or decaf green tea.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together the water, lemon peel strip and orange peel strips in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Remove the lemon and orange strips with a slotted spoon and discard.

    Advertisement

  • Place tea bags in a teapot; immediately add the simmering water mixture. Cover and let steep according to the tea package directions (1 to 3 minutes). Remove the tea bags, squeezing gently. Discard the tea bags. Stir in honey. Pour the tea into four heatproof mugs or cups and garnish each with a lemon slice. Serve immediately.

Equipment

Medium saucepan, teapot

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
7 ounces
Per Serving:
16 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 3.2g; vitamin a iu 4.1IU; vitamin c 10.4mg; folate 11.9mcg; calcium 8.4mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 8.8mg; potassium 109.1mg; sodium 7.7mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/13/2023