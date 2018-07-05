Honey-Avocado Face Mask

We know that avocados are delicious and have many health benefits . Avocados also make a great DIY face mask, helping to hydrate and moisturize skin. In addition to the avocado, honey and apple-cider vinegar help cleanse and tone the skin. While the face mask is completely edible, we don't recommend actually eating it.

This mask uses ¼ cup of ripe avocado. If you have extra avocado and need to store it, leave it in the skin and keep the pit intact. To help preserve the rest of it, place plastic wrap directly on the flesh and store it in the fridge. It should stay green for at least two days. Check out more tips on how to store avocados.