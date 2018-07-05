Honey-Avocado Face Mask

For this homemade face mask, a dreamy mix of hydrating avocado, skin-cleansing honey and toning apple-cider vinegar delivers perfect pH balance for all types of skin.

Lily Diamond
EatingWell.com, July 2018; updated November 2022

Is Avocado Good for Your Skin?

We know that avocados are delicious and have many health benefits. Avocados also make a great DIY face mask, helping to hydrate and moisturize skin. In addition to the avocado, honey and apple-cider vinegar help cleanse and tone the skin. While the face mask is completely edible, we don't recommend actually eating it.

How To Store Cut Avocado

This mask uses ¼ cup of ripe avocado. If you have extra avocado and need to store it, leave it in the skin and keep the pit intact. To help preserve the rest of it, place plastic wrap directly on the flesh and store it in the fridge. It should stay green for at least two days. Check out more tips on how to store avocados.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine avocado, honey and vinegar in a mini food processor; process until smooth. (Alternatively, place in a small bowl; mash with a fork until smooth.)

  • Apply a thin layer to clean, damp skin. Let dry, then rinse off and moisturize as desired. Oily skin types may not need additional moisturizer. This makes enough for 2-3 applications and should be used immediately.

Equipment

Mini food processor

