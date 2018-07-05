Apple-Cider Vinegar Nourishing Hair Mask

In this homemade hair mask, apple-cider vinegar cleanses the scalp and removes excess oil, even as honey balances the skin and nourishes the hair shaft. A touch of olive oil restores any lost moisture.

Lily Diamond
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place vinegar and honey in a small bowl. Add oil depending on hair type. (Use less for fine, oily hair types, more for thicker, dryer hair. Very oily hair types may omit the oil.) Mix until smooth.

  • Apply to damp hair from ends to scalp, combing through to integrate. Pull hair back and let the mask work its magic for 10-15 minutes. Rinse out completely. No shampoo or conditioner is necessary, but if any oily residue remains, shampoo to remove.

Tips

To make ahead: Store in a cool, dark place for up to 2 weeks.

Nutrition Facts

