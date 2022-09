Like other posters, I really enjoyed the pesto in this. I used basil from my garden and was heavy handed with the parmesan cheese, and it was the best pesto I've ever had. The zoodles take some getting used to, though. I love that they were almost flavorless and did not detract from the overall dish, but the crunchiness bothered me a bit. Maybe next time I will cook them longer and see if that helps with the texture. Otherwise, this is a very tasty recipe. I'll definitely make it again.