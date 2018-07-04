Cheesy Zucchini Breadsticks

Shredded zucchini, eggs and cheese combine in this easy recipe for low-carb cheesy breadsticks like you would get from the pizzeria, but healthier! Dip this gluten-free appetizer in marinara or pico de gallo for even more flavor.

Carolyn Casner

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Whisk eggs, salt and pepper together in a large bowl. Add zucchini, cheese and flour; stir to combine. Spread the mixture into an approximately 8-by-10-inch rectangle on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until golden brown on top and bottom, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool slightly before cutting into 16 rectangles. Serve with marinara sauce or pico de gallo, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 pieces
Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 5.9g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 2g; fat 5.6g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 59mg; vitamin a iu 329.4IU; vitamin c 14.4mg; folate 25.3mcg; calcium 122.8mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 16.2mg; potassium 229mg; sodium 186.9mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 vegetable
