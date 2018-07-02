Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Muffins
Zucchini muffins with chocolate chips are sure to be a hit with children and adults alike. Shredded zucchini adds loads of moisture, and chocolate chips provide a hint of sweetness for the perfect breakfast or snack.
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days or wrap individually in plastic wrap and freeze for up to 1 month.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 muffin
Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 42.2g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 24.3g; fat 11g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 44.4mg; vitamin a iu 124.7IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; folate 34.5mcg; calcium 19.8mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 21mg; potassium 159.4mg; sodium 272.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 13g.
Exchanges:
1 fat, 1 other carbohydrate, 1 starch