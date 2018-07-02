Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Muffins

Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Whisk eggs, sugar, oil (or butter) and vanilla in a medium bowl. Stir in zucchini and chocolate chips. Add the wet ingredients to the flour mixture and stir until just combined. Scoop the batter into the prepared muffin cups. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn the muffins out onto a rack to cool completely.