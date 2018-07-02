Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Muffins

Zucchini muffins with chocolate chips are sure to be a hit with children and adults alike. Shredded zucchini adds loads of moisture, and chocolate chips provide a hint of sweetness for the perfect breakfast or snack.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.

  • Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Whisk eggs, sugar, oil (or butter) and vanilla in a medium bowl. Stir in zucchini and chocolate chips. Add the wet ingredients to the flour mixture and stir until just combined. Scoop the batter into the prepared muffin cups. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn the muffins out onto a rack to cool completely.

Tips

To make ahead: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days or wrap individually in plastic wrap and freeze for up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 muffin
Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 42.2g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 24.3g; fat 11g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 44.4mg; vitamin a iu 124.7IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; folate 34.5mcg; calcium 19.8mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 21mg; potassium 159.4mg; sodium 272.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 13g.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1 other carbohydrate, 1 starch
