Lavender-Chamomile Herbal Tea

The scent alone of this stress-relieving tea will lead you to relaxation. Mint is a wonderful stomach soother and aids in digestion. Chamomile and lavender help prevent insomnia and serve as a great combination to sip before bed.

Tassy de Give
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018

active:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
1

  • Combine chamomile, lavender, mint and boiling water. Let steep for 15 minutes, then strain.

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
3 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.7g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 0.1g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 54.1IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 2.2mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 5mg; potassium 12.1mg; sodium 9.5mg.
free food
