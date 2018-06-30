Pasta with Asparagus and Shrimp

Fat-free half-and-half makes this elegant pasta dish rich and creamy, yet ideal for diabetic meal plans.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails intact if desired. Rinse shrimp; pat dry with paper towels. Set aside. In a large saucepan, cook pasta according to package directions, adding the asparagus for the last 2 minutes of cooking. Drain pasta mixture and return to pan.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic and dried thyme (if using). Cook and stir for 10 seconds. Add shrimp; cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until shrimp turn opaque, stirring frequently. Stir in half-and-half; reduce heat. Heat through. Remove from heat.

  • Add shrimp mixture and fresh thyme (if using) to the pasta mixture in pan. Toss to coat. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 38.5g; dietary fiber 4.2g; sugars 4.1g; fat 6.4g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 130.3mg; vitamin a iu 808.6IU; vitamin c 7.8mg; folate 47.8mcg; calcium 90.9mg; iron 5.8mg; magnesium 48mg; potassium 369mg; sodium 156.9mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 lean protein, 2 starch, 1 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/31/2022