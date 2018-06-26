Apple-Pomegranate Galette with Fresh Thyme

This galette, or rustic tart, adds a touch of thyme flavor to apples and pomegranate seeds.

Diabetic Living Magazine
Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, sugar, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until pea size. Drizzle with oil and incorporate into flour mixture with your fingers. Sprinkle 1 Tablespoon of the cold water over part of the mixture; toss gently with a fork. Push moistened pastry to side of bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture, gradually adding the cold water until mixture begins to come together. Gather pastry into a ball, kneading gently just until it holds together. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine honey and thyme sprig. Microwave 30 seconds; cool. Remove and discard thyme.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a medium bowl, combine infused honey, 2 teaspoons flour, and lemon juice. Add apples; toss to coat.

  • On a large piece of lightly floured parchment paper, roll pastry into a 12-inch circle. Slide paper with pastry onto a baking sheet. Mound apple mixture in center of pastry, leaving the outer 2 inches uncovered. Fold uncovered pastry over filling, pleating as needed. Lightly brush pastry with egg white and, if desired, sprinkle with turbinado sugar.

  • Bake 35 minutes or until center is bubbly and pastry is brown. Cool 15 minutes. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds or cranberries and thyme leaves.

Tips

Tip: If using sugar substitute, choose Splenda(R) Sugar Blend. Follow package directions to use product amount equivalent to 2 teaspoons granulated sugar. Per serving with substitute: same as below, except 148 calories, 22 grams carbohydrate.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 wedge
Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 21.7g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 8.3g; fat 6.5g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 9.2mg; vitamin a iu 136.2IU; vitamin c 2.5mg; folate 33.2mcg; calcium 8.3mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 13.2mg; potassium 82.3mg; sodium 150.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1 starch, 1/2 fruit
