Hand-Wilted Kale Salad

Kale isgreat in salads, but some people find the leaves a bit tough. Spend just a few minutes massaging the kale in a bit of lemon juice and salt, and you--and your guests-- will enjoy a softer texture and a more gentle flavor.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

25 mins
25 mins
6

  • Place kale in a large bowl. Drizzle with lemon juice and sprinkle with salt. Using your clean hands, massage the kale for 3 to 4 minutes or until leaves are lightly wilted, making sure to massage all the kale evenly. Add shallots and set aside.

  • In a small bowl combine oil and garlic. Drizzle over kale mixture and toss to coat. Divide salad among six serving plates and sprinkle with walnuts.

Tip: To toast nuts, spread in a shallow baking pan lined with parchment paper. Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 5 to 10 minutes or until golden, shaking pan once or twice.

1/2 cup salad and 1 tablespoon nuts
107 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 4g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1g; fat 10g; saturated fat 1g; sodium 108mg.
2 fat, 1 vegetable
