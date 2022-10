Made this tonight and it was fantastic! I only cook for two, so I reduced the portions a bit, but I found that I needed to make the quantity of the pesto as listed to really coat everything. I doubled most of the spices and used pistachio nuts instead of pine nuts (all I had on hand). Instead of blending the nuts into the pesto, I added it at the end with the cherry tomatoes to add a bit of texture to the dish. Topped it with feta cheese and some baked chicken: it was definitely a favourite! Will definitely make it again.