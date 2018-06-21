To make carbonated water: Divide the water kefir among bottles that have sealable, nonmetal lids. Leave 1 inch of air space at the top of each bottle. Seal the bottles and let rest for another 12 to 24 hours, then transfer to your refrigerator for another 2 to 3 days. You may want to "burp" the water each day to release the pressure, as sometimes the pressure gets to be too great and the water may explode.