Low-Carb Cloud Bread

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 Rating

This gluten-free, low-carb "bread" is light and airy--like a cloud! Use it in place of a burger bun or sandwich bread if you're following a low-carb or keto diet. To get the fluffiest cloud bread, make sure there is no yolk in your egg whites, and whip them in a clean bowl for maximum volume.

Hilary Meyer Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position oven racks in the upper and lower third of the oven. Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper or a baking mat. Beat egg whites in a medium bowl with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. In another medium bowl, beat egg yolks, cream cheese, salt and sugar, if using, with the electric mixer until well combined. Add half of the yolk mixture to the bowl with the egg whites and fold gently with a spatula until just combined. Repeat with the remaining yolk mixture.

    Advertisement

  • Using about 1/3 cup batter for each, spread the batter into eight 3 1/2-inch disks on the prepared baking sheets. Bake, switching the position of the pans from top to bottom halfway through, until the bread is light golden brown, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate breads in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 breads
Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 2.4g; sugars 2.1g; fat 12.3g; saturated fat 5.2g; cholesterol 302.3mg; vitamin a iu 598.8IU; folate 39.2mcg; calcium 68.7mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 11.4mg; potassium 139.3mg; sodium 256.6mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1 medium-fat protein, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/07/2022