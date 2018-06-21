Low-Carb Cloud Bread
This gluten-free, low-carb "bread" is light and airy--like a cloud! Use it in place of a burger bun or sandwich bread if you're following a low-carb or keto diet. To get the fluffiest cloud bread, make sure there is no yolk in your egg whites, and whip them in a clean bowl for maximum volume.
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate breads in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 breads
Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 2.4g; sugars 2.1g; fat 12.3g; saturated fat 5.2g; cholesterol 302.3mg; vitamin a iu 598.8IU; folate 39.2mcg; calcium 68.7mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 11.4mg; potassium 139.3mg; sodium 256.6mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:
1 medium-fat protein, 1/2 fat