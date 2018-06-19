Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

We've taken the key ingredients of the popular Caprese salad—tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil—and piled them into portobello mushroom caps to make a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main dish.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Combine 2 tablespoons oil, garlic, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Using a silicone brush, coat mushrooms all over with the oil mixture. Place on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake until the mushrooms are mostly soft, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, stir tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1 tablespoon oil together in a medium bowl. Once the mushrooms have softened, remove from the oven and fill with the tomato mixture. Bake until the cheese is fully melted and the tomatoes have wilted, about 12 to 15 minutes more. Drizzle each mushroom with 1/2 teaspoon vinegar and serve.

Tips

Tip: To prepare portobello mushroom caps, gently twist off the stems of whole portobellos. Using a spoon, scrape off the brown gills from the underside of the mushroom caps. If you prefer, purchase portobello mushroom caps, rather than whole mushrooms.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 mushroom
Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 6.3g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 3.9g; fat 16g; saturated fat 4.4g; cholesterol 5mg; vitamin a iu 735.3IU; vitamin c 6.3mg; folate 37mcg; calcium 91.5mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 19.4mg; potassium 475mg; sodium 313.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
