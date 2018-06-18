Tomato-Pepper Relish

The easiest, fastest way to boost a simple dish? Keep a jar of flavor-packed pickle on hand. A perfect combo of sweet and sour, this chunky tomato-pepper relish, aka "pea helper," dresses up a bowl of black-eyed peas, crowder peas, lima beans--any old legume you can think of. Hence the nickname! This makes the perfect hostess gift because it's unique and versatile. And let's face it, who doesn't want their beans to be more exciting?

Vivian Howard
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2018

50 mins
3 hrs 15 mins
56

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add peppers, onions, garlic, crushed red pepper and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 10 to 12 minutes. Add tomatoes plus all their accumulated liquid, brown sugar, vinegar and bay leaves. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer. Cook until reduced by half, about 2 1/2 hours.

  • Ladle into 7 sterilized pint-size jars (see Tips). Leave about 1/2 inch of headspace. Wipe the rims with a clean cloth. Place lids and rings on the jars. Twist until just finger-tight (won't move with gentle finger pressure), but don't overtighten. If canning, process in a hot water bath for 10 minutes (see Tips). Otherwise, let cool to room temperature and refrigerate.

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 month. If canned, store at room temperature for up to 1 year.

Equipment: 7 pint-size (16 oz.) canning jars with lids

Tips: Wash jars, lids and bands in hot, soapy water. Rinse well; dry the bands. Place the rack in the canning pot and place the jars, right-side up, on the rack. Add enough water to cover the jars by at least 1 inch. Cover the pot and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Turn off the heat, but keep the jars in the hot water, covered, until ready to use.

When the recipe is ready, remove the jars from the hot water with the jar lifter, pour out any water, and place on a towel (if placed directly on a cold surface, the jars could crack). Add vegetables or pickle recipes to the jars. Use the funnel to fill jars with brine, leaving 1/2 inch of headspace and making sure the liquid covers the vegetables. Run a chopstick around the inside of the jars to release any air bubbles. Wipe the rims with a clean towel. Add lids and rings and tighten until just finger-tight (won't move with gentle pressure), but don't overtighten.

1/4 cup
53 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 10.2g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 7.8g; fat 1.2g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 1028.7IU; vitamin c 41.6mg; folate 1.5mcg; calcium 17mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 11.6mg; potassium 217.6mg; sodium 109.1mg; added sugar 5g.
1 vegetable, 1/2 other carb
