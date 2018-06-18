Tomato-Pepper Relish

I searched hours on the internet for "Pea Helper." When I found Ms. Howard's I knew it would be The One! I was given a homemade jar 5 years ago by my elderly neighbor. His wife, who had passed on just a year before we moved there, had made it. He gave us his last jar when we invited him for New Years supper, which here in North Louisiana is cornbread, turnip greens, fried catfish, and black eyed peas!

Once I tried this beautiful relish I quickly emptied that jar. His poor memory didn't help with getting me the recipe. So I put it on the back burner of my mind :) Until this year's bumper crop of tomatoes and peppers!

I followed the recipe to a tee, except subbed apple cider vinegar for the red wine vinegar. Also subbed some of the green bell pepper quantity with jalapeno and banana peppers, reducing the need for red pepper flakes.

Other than those differences, I followed along and got exactly 7 pints. Thank you, thank you, thank you Ms. Howard for your wonderful food sleuthing skills, and your awesome PBS show.