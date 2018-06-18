Carrot-Cucumber Salad

Carrot salads are refreshing, and this one--with cucumbers, red onion and a zesty cilantro-chili vinaigrette--is sure to become a new favorite. It's excellent served with grilled fish.

Diabetic Living Magazine
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl whisk together vinegar, cilantro, oil, salt, chili powder, and black pepper. Stir in cucumber, carrots, and red onion. Toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap or foil and chill for 2 to 4 hours before serving. Divide salad among four serving plates.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 8.2g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 3.3g; fat 3.6g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 5232.5IU; vitamin c 5mg; folate 14.1mcg; calcium 26.2mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 15.2mg; potassium 233.9mg; sodium 199.9mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/11/2022