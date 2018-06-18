Carrot-Cucumber Salad
Carrot salads are refreshing, and this one--with cucumbers, red onion and a zesty cilantro-chili vinaigrette--is sure to become a new favorite. It's excellent served with grilled fish.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 8.2g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 3.3g; fat 3.6g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 5232.5IU; vitamin c 5mg; folate 14.1mcg; calcium 26.2mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 15.2mg; potassium 233.9mg; sodium 199.9mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetable, 1/2 fat