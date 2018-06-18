Chicken-Spinach Quiche
This quiche is loaded with chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers and shredded cheese. Using a pre-made pie crust in this recipe cuts down on prep time.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Tip: Cover leftover quiche with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 24 hours. To reheat, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Remove plastic wrap from quiche. Cover loosely with foil. Bake about 40 minutes or until heated through (165 degrees F).
209 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 14.8g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 1.3g; fat 10g; saturated fat 4.6g; cholesterol 28.1mg; vitamin a iu 1814.9IU; vitamin c 21.6mg; folate 2.8mcg; calcium 161.7mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 21.5mg; potassium 221.6mg; sodium 395.5mg.
2 lean protein, 1 fat, 1 starch