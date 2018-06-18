Hearty Chicken Stew

Perfect on cold winter nights, this hearty chicken stew recipe will warm you right up. Serve it with some homemade biscuits for a filling meal.

EatingWell Test Kitchen Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Diabetic Living Magazine; updated December 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Is Chicken Stew Good for You?

Chicken stew can be nutritious and healthy, especially when you add a variety of vegetables to the stew. Vegetables are low in calories and high in water and fiber. Eating more vegetables is one of the simplest and most effective things you can do to eat healthier. Adding vegetables like carrots, celery, leeks, potatoes and green beans can help you meet the recommended amount of vegetable servings a day. Per serving, our hearty chicken stew is low in calories, high in fiber and is a good source of protein, vitamins and minerals.

Chicken thighs are a good source of protein and contain a slew of good-for-you nutrients. Eating foods that contain protein can support weight-management goals and support bone health, among many other potential benefits.

What Goes Well with Chicken Stew?

Try our hearty chicken stew with Buttermilk Biscuits, Cauliflower Cheddar Bay Biscuits or Angel Biscuits. It also pairs well with Parker House Rolls, Corn Muffins and Slow-Cooker Honey Whole-Wheat Rolls.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4-quart Dutch oven heat oil over medium heat. Add chicken, carrots, celery, leeks and garlic. Cook and stir for 5 to 8 minutes or until chicken is brown on all sides and vegetables are starting to soften. Stir in chicken broth, potato, green beans, rosemary and ground black pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 20 to 25 minutes or until vegetables are tender and chicken is no longer pink.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl whisk together milk and flour until smooth. Stir mixture into cooked stew. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Cook and stir for about 2 minutes or until mixture is thickened. To serve, ladle stew into four bowls. Sprinkle each serving with cracked black pepper.

Equipment

4-quart Dutch oven

To make ahead

Store in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 27.3g; carbohydrates 23.5g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 8g; fat 7.4g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 108.3mg; vitamin a iu 11313.1IU; vitamin c 16.6mg; folate 77.2mcg; calcium 130.9mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 67.4mg; potassium 956.9mg; sodium 461.9mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 3 vegetable, 1/2 fat, 1/2 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/13/2023