Muesli with Raspberries

Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2018; updated October 2022

5 mins
5 mins
1

Nutrition Info
What Is Muesli?

Muesli is a mixture of rolled oats, nuts, seeds and dried fruit. Unlike granola, muesli isn't baked with sweeteners or oil. Find your favorite brand in supermarkets or make your own muesli. Check out our recipe for Scandinavian muesli.

Can I Swap in Plant-Based Milk?

Absolutely! Our recommendation is to choose a plain, unsweetened plant-based milk. Flavorings and sweeteners will affect not only the nutrition, but also the taste.

Other Ways to Enjoy Muesli

There are many ways to enjoy muesli for breakfast! Try our 3-ingredient overnight berry muesli, pecan-cherry toasted muesli yogurt cups and raspberry overnight muesli.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Top muesli with raspberries and serve with milk.

Nutrition Facts

about 1 3/4 cups
288 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 51.8g; dietary fiber 13.3g; sugars 21.2g; fat 6.6g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 9.1mg; vitamin a iu 399.3IU; vitamin c 32.2mg; folate 13.3mcg; calcium 286.2mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 47.2mg; potassium 460.2mg; sodium 81.8mg.
2 starch, 1 fruit, 1/2 low-fat milk
