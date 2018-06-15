Lobster Niçoise Salad
Steamed lobster is a luxurious swap for tuna in this otherwise-classic, veggie-loaded Niçoise salad. In a pinch--or if you don't want to deal with a giant pot of boiling water on a steamy summer day--many supermarkets have freshly picked lobster meat at their seafood counter or in the freezer case. Serve with a warm baguette for lunch or dinner.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2018
To make ahead: Refrigerate cooked lobster, green beans, potatoes and vinaigrette separately for up to 1 day.
Serving Size:2 cups salad & 2-3 oz. lobster
359 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 23.6g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 5g; fat 23g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 94.3mg; vitamin a iu 1322.1IU; vitamin c 28.7mg; folate 4.3mcg; calcium 124.1mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 73.7mg; potassium 722.6mg; sodium 610.5mg.
