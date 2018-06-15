Lobster Niçoise Salad

To prepare lobsters: Bring 4 inches of water to a rolling boil in a very large pot. Add lobsters, claw-side down; cover and cook until a leg pulls out easily, 14 to 16 minutes. Remove from the pot. When cool enough to handle, remove the tail and claws from the body. Cut open the tail with kitchen shears. Insert a fork into the tail on an angle and pull out the meat. Crack open the claws with a lobster cracker or nutcracker and remove the meat from the claw and knuckle. (The body is delicious to snack on: pull off the legs, crack open the body and eat the bits of meat inside.)