Lemon-Scented Crepes with Honeyed Fruit

Whipping cottage cheese with a little honey makes a subtly sweet, fluffy topping that's great with these crepes. Another time, serve the topping on a fresh fruit combo or strawberry-topped angel cake.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • For crepe batter, in a blender or food processor combine milk, flour, egg, sugar, melted butter, lemon peel and vanilla. Cover and blend or process until smooth and the consistency of whipping cream, scraping sides of the blender or food processor as needed. Transfer batter to a bowl; cover and chill for 1 to 24 hours.

  • In a large bowl combine nectarines, blueberries, 2 tablespoons of the honey and the lemon juice. Let stand at room temperature 45 to 60 minutes before serving.

  • In a blender or food processor combine cottage cheese and the remaining 1 tablespoon honey. Cover and blend or process about 1 minute or until very smooth. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

  • For crepes, lightly coat an 8-inch nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat skillet over medium-high heat. Pour about 2 tablespoons of the crepe batter into skillet, quickly tilting skillet to coat bottom. Cook 30 to 60 seconds or until lightly browned around edges and on bottom. Using a rubber spatula, loosen crepe; carefully flip crepe over and cook on the other side 10 to 15 seconds. Transfer crepe to a sheet of waxed paper. Repeat with the remaining crepe batter to make 12 crepes total (see Tip).

  • To assemble, arrange about 1/3 cup of the fruit mixture across the center of each crepe; fold each crepe to enclose fruit mixture. Arrange two filled crepes on each of six serving plates. Serve with whipped cottage cheese mixture.

Tips

Tips: If using a sugar substitute, choose from Splenda(R) Granular, Sweet'N Low(R) bulk or packets, or Truvia(R) Spoonable or packets. Follow package directions to use product amount equivalent to 1 tablespoon sugar. Nutrition per serving with substitute, same as below, except: 190 calories, 32 g carbohydrate, 21 g total sugar.

Stack finished crepes between sheets of waxed paper to keep them from sticking together. The crepes may be made ahead, cooled, packaged in a heavy freezer bag and frozen up to 3 months; thaw them at room temperature or in the refrigerator before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 filled crepes and 2 1/2 tablespoons cottage cheese mixture
Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 23g; fat 6g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 48mg; sodium 206mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 lean protein, 1 starch, 1/2 fat
