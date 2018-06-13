Hot Egg Salad Bagel

This open-face egg salad bagel sandwich is ready in under 30 minutes!

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with foil; set aside.

  • While working over a medium bowl, press eggs through a cheese shredder or mash with a fork until finely chopped. Add shallot, pickles, parsley, olive oil, mayonnaise, dill, mustard, celery seed and pepper; stir until combined.

  • Top bagel or muffin halves with egg mixture; place on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle each with cheese. Bake 5 minutes or until egg salad is heated through and cheese is melted. Garnish with snipped fresh dill if desired. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 open-face sandwich
Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 15.4g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 3.4g; fat 12.9g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 284.6mg; vitamin a iu 515.5IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; folate 39mcg; calcium 136.1mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 14.7mg; potassium 155.4mg; sodium 372.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1 fat, 1 starch
