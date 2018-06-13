Cocoa Roasted Pork with Wilted Kale

Espresso, brown sugar, and cocoa powder create an elegant flavor for a pork dinner.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Place a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Add the water to the pan; set aside. In a small bowl combine brown sugar, coffee powder, cocoa powder, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and the nacho chile pepper. Sprinkle mixture evenly over pork; rub in with your fingers. Place pork on the rack in the prepared pan.

  • Roast for 20 to 30 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in center of the pork registers 145 degrees F. Cover pork with foil. Let stand for 3 minutes before slicing.

  • Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven cook sweet pepper and onion in hot oil over medium heat about 5 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Add kale; sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until kale is tender, tossing with tongs so kale cooks evenly. Thinly slice pork. Serve with kale mixture.

Tips

Tip: We do not recommend sugar substitute for this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 ounces cooked pork and a generous 3/4 cup kale mixture
Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 29g; dietary fiber 11g; sugars 6g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 70mg; sodium 429mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 3 vegetable, 1/2 starch, 1/2 fat
