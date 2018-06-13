Chickpea Deviled Eggs

Chickpeas and greek yogurt create a perfectly creamy filling for these tasty deviled eggs.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Halve hard-cooked eggs lengthwise and remove yolks. Set whites aside. Place three of the egg yolks in a food processor. Discard the other yolks.

    Advertisement

  • Add garbanzo beans, celery, yogurt, sugar, the 2 tablespoons green onion, the lemon juice, yellow mustard, the water, parsley, salt and celery seeds to the yolks in food processor. Cover and process until smooth.

  • Fill each egg white half with 2 teaspoons of the garbanzo bean mixture.

  • If desired, garnish with additional green onion, grape tomatoes and/or cucumber. If desired, serve with pita chips.

Tips

Tip: If using sugar substitute, choose from Splenda(R) Granular, Truvia(R) spoonable or packets, or Sweet-N Low(R) bulk or packets. Follow package directions to use product amount equivalent to 2 tablespoons sugar. Nutrition per serving with substitute, same as below except: 93 calories, 9 g carb., 1 g total sugar Exchanges: 0 other carb., 1/2 lean protein

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 egg halves
Per Serving:
100 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 11g; sugars 3g; fat 2g; cholesterol 46mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/31/2022