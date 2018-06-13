Chicken with Red Wine Pan Sauce
Ready in 35 minutes, this chicken dish will satisfy you any night of the week!
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 chicken breast half and 2 tablespoons mushroom sauce
Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 2.8g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 1.4g; fat 7.8g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 62.4mg; vitamin a iu 273.4IU; vitamin c 3mg; folate 9.7mcg; calcium 15.9mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 28.1mg; potassium 438.2mg; sodium 354.9mg.
Exchanges:
3 1/2 lean protein, 1 1/2 fat