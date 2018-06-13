Chicken with Red Wine Pan Sauce

Ready in 35 minutes, this chicken dish will satisfy you any night of the week!

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place each chicken breast half between two pieces of plastic wrap. Using the flat side of a meat mallet, pound chicken lightly to about 1/4 inch thick. Discard plastic wrap. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • In a 12-inch skillet melt 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium. Add chicken to skillet. Cook chicken for 6 to 8 minutes or until no longer pink, turning once. Transfer chicken to a platter; cover with foil to keep warm. Turn off burner or remove skillet from heat.

  • Add mushrooms, wine, broth, vinegar and thyme to the hot skillet. Return skillet to heat. Cook and stir to scrape up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to boiling. Boil gently, uncovered, about 8 minutes or until liquid is slightly thickened and reduced. Reduce heat to medium-low.

  • Add remaining 1 tablespoon butter and parsley, stirring until butter is melted. Serve sauce over chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 chicken breast half and 2 tablespoons mushroom sauce
Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 2.8g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 1.4g; fat 7.8g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 62.4mg; vitamin a iu 273.4IU; vitamin c 3mg; folate 9.7mcg; calcium 15.9mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 28.1mg; potassium 438.2mg; sodium 354.9mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 lean protein, 1 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/31/2022