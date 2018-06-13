Skewered Zucchini and Yellow Squash

Add these side dish squash kabobs to the grill alongside your meat or chicken and dinner will be ready that much faster!

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

15 mins
30 mins
8

  • Wash and dry squash thoroughly. Slice off both ends of each squash and discard. Cut each squash in half lengthwise. Cut each half crosswise into 2-inch segments (you should have 3 to 4 segments per half).

  • Place squash in a large resealable plastic bag. In a small bowl, combine oregano, salt, and pepper; pour over squash in bag. Seal bag; shake to coat squash. Add olive oil to bag. Seal bag; turn to coat squash.

  • On eight 10- to 12-inch-long skewers, thread squash pieces, leaving a 1/4-inch space between pieces (see Tip). Place skewers on grill rack directly over medium-hot coals. Grill for 12 to 15 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally to brown evenly. Serve warm.

Tip: If using wooden skewers, soak in enough water to cover for 1 hour before using.

To make ahead: Prepare as directed through step 2. Chill for up to 24 hours. Continue as directed in step 3.

3/4 cup
35 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 4g; fat 2g; sodium 158mg.
1 vegetable
