Two-Ingredient-Dough Bagels

Traditional bagels are made with a yeast dough and boiled before they are baked. This much faster version uses a two-ingredient dough made from self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, which eliminates the need for a rise time. Sprinkle the bagels with your favorite toppings--like everything bagel seasoning--before baking.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018

active:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Position rack in upper third of oven. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

  • Shape dough into a disk, then divide into 4 equal pieces. Using your hands, roll each piece into a rope, 9 to 10 inches long and 3/4 inch wide. Shape each rope into a bagel and place on the prepared baking sheet. Blend egg and water with a fork in a small bowl. Brush the egg mixture over the bagels. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, minced onion and/or minced garlic, if desired.

  • Bake in the upper third of the oven until nicely browned on the bottom and lightly browned on top, about 25 minutes. Let cool completely before serving.

To make ahead: Store bagels in an airtight container or wrap individually and freeze for up to 3 months.

1 bagel
186 calories; protein 12.2g; carbohydrates 30.3g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 2.3g; fat 2.3g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 52.2mg; vitamin a iu 95.8IU; folate 5.9mcg; calcium 165.2mg; iron 5.4mg; magnesium 2mg; potassium 67.6mg; sodium 364.4mg.
2 starch
