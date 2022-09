This is a great recipe! Delicious! Definitely be sure to squeeze the heck out of the squash to remove as much water as possible. I added fresh spinach, sauteed onion and garlic as well. Added SO much flavor! I also used more fresh ground black pepper, as we like that in this house. The fresh thyme and parsley adds great flavor, and a certain brightness to the quiche as well. SO SO GOOD! Made for meal prep, heated up beautifully. A little side note: I saved the squash seeds, roasted them-so good! Got enough for a little snack and added the rest to a salad. YUM!