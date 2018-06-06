New Potato & Edamame Soup

This 30-minute potato and soybean soup is a hearty vegetarian meal.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, cook onion and celery in hot oil over medium heat for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Add potatoes, chicken broth, and water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes. Add edamame; return to boiling. Reduce and simmer, covered, for 5 to 8 minutes or until potatoes and edamame are tender. Remove from heat; cool slightly.

  • Place one-third of the potato-bean mixture in a food processor or blender. Cover and process or blend until almost smooth. Repeat with remaining potato-bean mixture. Return all mixture to the saucepan.

  • Stir in herbs and the ground black pepper. Ladle into bowls and top with yogurt and, if desired, additional herbs and/or cracked black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 5.9g; sugars 5.8g; fat 7.5g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 0.9mg; vitamin a iu 184.2IU; vitamin c 36.1mg; folate 25.6mcg; calcium 130.6mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 32.6mg; potassium 566.5mg; sodium 502.6mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 fat, 1 lean meat
