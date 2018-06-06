Roasted Root Vegetable Soup

Garlic and thyme complement the quartet of vegetables in this creamy soup.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

30 mins
30 mins
5

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. In a 13x9x2-inch baking pan, combine carrot, sweet potato, parsnip, red onion, and garlic. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with half of the thyme and all of the pepper. Toss to coat. Cover with foil.

  • Roast for 20 minutes. Remove foil; stir vegetables. Roast, uncovered, for 15 to 20 minutes more or until vegetables are tender.

  • Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, whisk together milk, chicken broth, flour, and the remaining thyme until smooth. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Add roasted vegetables. Cook and stir about 1 minute more or until heated through.

1 cup
153 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 24.8g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 11.3g; fat 3.1g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 3.4mg; vitamin a iu 8065.1IU; vitamin c 6.4mg; folate 47.1mcg; calcium 212.9mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 33.8mg; potassium 492mg; sodium 287.5mg.
1 starch, 1/2 fat, 1/2 milk, 1/2 vegetable
