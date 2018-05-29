Mediterranean Meatballs

Save on meal prep time by making a double batch of these delicious meatballs. Freeze them to have on hand for lunches and dinners.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:

10 mins
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, combine roasted red peppers, bread crumbs, egg product, tomato sauce, basil, parsley, salt, pepper. Add ground beef; mix well. Shape meat mixture into 48 meatballs. Place meatballs in a foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake about 20 minutes or until done (160 degrees F).

Tips

Storage: Reserved cooked meatballs can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
6 meatballs
Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 2.5g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 0.5g; fat 3g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 35.2mg; vitamin a iu 308.6IU; vitamin c 28mg; folate 8.1mcg; calcium 16.2mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 18.1mg; potassium 265.7mg; sodium 170.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
