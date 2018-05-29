Mediterranean Meatballs
Save on meal prep time by making a double batch of these delicious meatballs. Freeze them to have on hand for lunches and dinners.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Storage: Reserved cooked meatballs can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Serving Size:6 meatballs
94 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 2.5g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 0.5g; fat 3g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 35.2mg; vitamin a iu 308.6IU; vitamin c 28mg; folate 8.1mcg; calcium 16.2mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 18.1mg; potassium 265.7mg; sodium 170.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.