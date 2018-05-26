Red Beans and Rice
Brown rice add fiber to this diabetic-friendly pork and beans side-dish recipe. Skip the salt when cooking the rice to keep the sodium low.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Serving Size:1/2 cup rice and 2/3 cup beans
Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 51.9g; dietary fiber 13.7g; sugars 3.7g; fat 1.6g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 115IU; vitamin c 10.9mg; folate 190.3mcg; calcium 96.6mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 101.5mg; potassium 603.7mg; sodium 165.9mg.
3 starch,1 lean protein