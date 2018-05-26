Red Beans and Rice

Brown rice add fiber to this diabetic-friendly pork and beans side-dish recipe. Skip the salt when cooking the rice to keep the sodium low.

Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

30 mins
3 hrs 20 mins
10

  • Rinse beans. In a large Dutch oven, combine beans and 6 cups water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 1 hour. (Or place beans in 6 cups water in Dutch oven. Cover and let soak in a cool place for 6 to 8 hours or overnight.)

  • Drain and rinse beans. Return beans to Dutch oven. Add pork hock, onion, sweet pepper, celery, bay leaves, cayenne pepper, garlic, and 6 cups fresh water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer about 1-1/2 hours or until beans are tender, stirring occasionally. (Add additional water during cooking, if necessary.)

  • Remove pork hock. When cool enough to handle, cut meat off bone; coarsely chop meat. Discard bone.

  • Return chopped meat to Dutch oven. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 30 to 40 minutes more or until a thick gravy forms, stirring occasionally.

  • Discard bay leaves. Stir in salt. Serve the bean mixture over hot cooked rice.

1/2 cup rice and 2/3 cup beans
278 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 51.9g; dietary fiber 13.7g; sugars 3.7g; fat 1.6g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 115IU; vitamin c 10.9mg; folate 190.3mcg; calcium 96.6mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 101.5mg; potassium 603.7mg; sodium 165.9mg.
3 starch,1 lean protein
