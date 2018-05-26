Corn and Green Bean Salad

This colorful vegetable side dish is low-calorie, low-sodium, and suitable for diabetic food plans. Ready in less than 30 minutes, it calls for only eight ingredients.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8

  • Remove husks and silks from corn. In a covered 4-quart Dutch oven, cook corn in enough boiling lightly salted water to cover for 5 to 7 minutes or until tender; drain. When corn is cool enough to handle, cut kernels from cobs (you should have about 4 cups corn kernels).

  • Meanwhile, in a covered medium saucepan, cook beans in a small amount of boiling salted water for 3 to 5 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain; rinse under cold water. Drain again.

  • In a large bowl, combine cider vinegar, salt, and pepper; whisk in oil. Add corn, beans, onion, and parsley; toss gently to coat. Cover and chill for up to 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 20.8g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 3.7g; fat 6.2g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 513IU; vitamin c 11.4mg; folate 59.5mcg; calcium 20.1mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 43.2mg; potassium 316.6mg; sodium 198mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1 starch, 1/2 vegetable
