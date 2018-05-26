Creole Turkey Meatballs

For a diabetic main dish that's hearty and full of flavor, combine ground turkey breast, fat-free milk, and oats to make delicious, healthy meatballs.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil and lightly coat with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. In a large bowl, combine onion, sweet pepper, rolled oats, egg, milk, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt-free seasoning blend, and Creole seasoning. Add turkey; mix well.

    Advertisement

  • Using a small ice cream scoop or slightly rounded measuring tablespoon, shape turkey mixture into 1-1/4-inch balls. Arrange in prepared pan.

  • Bake, uncovered, about 25 minutes or until browned and no longer pink in center (165 degrees F) (see Make Ahead Tip).

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare as directed through Step 2. Cover and chill for up to 24 hours. Uncover and bake as directed in Step 3.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 meatballs
Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 1g; fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 104mg.
Exchanges:

1 lean protein, 1/2 other carb
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/31/2022