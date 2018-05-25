Citrus Salsa with Baked Chips
This fiery tomato-and citrus salsa is ideal for wintertime snacking.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Prepare chips as directed in Step 1. Place chips in an airtight container; cover and store at room temperature for up to 3 days. Prepare salsa as directed in Step 2. Spoon salsa into an airtight container; cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 4 hours.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 cup salsa and 4 chips
Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 3g; sodium 80mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 starch