Citrus Salsa with Baked Chips

This fiery tomato-and citrus salsa is ideal for wintertime snacking.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. To prepare the chips: Lightly coat one side of each tortilla with nonstick cooking spray. Cut each tortilla into eight wedges. Arrange on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned and crisp. Cool.

  • To prepare the salsa: In a small bowl, stir together citrus fruit, tomato, cucumber, green onion, cilantro, crushed red pepper, and salt.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare chips as directed in Step 1. Place chips in an airtight container; cover and store at room temperature for up to 3 days. Prepare salsa as directed in Step 2. Spoon salsa into an airtight container; cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup salsa and 4 chips
Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 3g; sodium 80mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch
