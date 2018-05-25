Peanut Butter Breakfast Bars

Apples and honey are the perfect additions for these satisfying breakfast bars.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

15 mins
1 hr
16

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line a 9x9-inch baking pan with foil. Coat the foil with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

  • Combine cereal, rolled oats, flour, and dried apples in a large bowl. Set aside.

  • Stir together eggs, honey, peanut butter, and melted butter in a small bowl. Pour over the cereal mixture. Mix well. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan. Using the back of a large spoon, press the mixture firmly into the pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 28 to 30 minutes or until the edges are browned. Cool completely on a wire rack. Cut into bars using a serrated knife (see Tip).

Tip: To store, individually wrap bars in plastic wrap. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. For longer storage, place individually wrapped bars in a freezer container or bag for up to 3 months. To serve, thaw in refrigerator overnight.

1 bar
179 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 26g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 11g; fat 7g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 35mg; sodium 122mg.
