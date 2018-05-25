Peanut Butter Breakfast Bars
Apples and honey are the perfect additions for these satisfying breakfast bars.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: To store, individually wrap bars in plastic wrap. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. For longer storage, place individually wrapped bars in a freezer container or bag for up to 3 months. To serve, thaw in refrigerator overnight.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 bar
Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 26g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 11g; fat 7g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 35mg; sodium 122mg.