Avocado Cream Cheese

With a splash of lime juice and a dash of cayenne, you'll want to enjoy this flavorful spread with everything.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Set aside one-fourth of the avocado. In a blender or food processor combine the remaining three-fourths of the avocado, the buttermilk, cream cheese, lime juice, garlic, the 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper and salt. Cover and blend or process until smooth. Coarsely chop the reserved avocado; stir into pureed mixture. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to 24 hours.

  • Spoon into a serving bowl; sprinkle with the dash cayenne pepper. Serve with fresh vegetables.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 1/2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 4g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 0.9g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 4.2mg; vitamin a iu 112.4IU; vitamin c 3.2mg; folate 20.7mcg; calcium 17.1mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 8.1mg; potassium 136.6mg; sodium 224mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
