Seven-Grain Bread

This bread loaf is full of robust wheat flavor with a touch of honey for sweetness and plenty of good-for-you grains.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

30 mins
2 hrs 10 mins
16

  • In a large mixing bowl stir together 3/4 cup of the all-purpose flour, the cereal, and yeast; set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan combine the water, applesauce, honey, and salt; heat and stir just until warm (120 degrees F to 130 degrees F). Add applesauce mixture and egg to flour mixture. Beat with an electric mixer on low to medium speed for 30 seconds, scraping side of bowl constantly. Beat on high speed for 3 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, stir in the whole wheat flour, sunflower seeds, and as much of the remaining all-purpose flour as you can.

  • Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in enough of the remaining all-purpose flour to make a moderately stiff dough that is smooth and elastic (6 to 8 minutes total). Shape dough into a ball. Place in a lightly greased bowl; turn once to grease surface of dough. Cover; let rise in a warm place until doubled in size (1 to 1 1/2 hours).

  • Punch down dough. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface; cover and let rest for 10 minutes. Lightly grease an 8x4x2-inch loaf pan.

  • Shape dough into loaf. Place in prepared pan. Cover and let rise in a warm place until nearly double (30 to 45 minutes).

  • Bake in a 375 degree F oven for 40 to 45 minutes or until bread sounds hollow when lightly tapped. (If necessary to prevent over browning, cover loosely with foil for the last 10 minutes of baking.) Immediately remove bread from pan. Cool on a wire rack.

1 slice
111 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 19.8g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 2.6g; fat 2.3g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 13.3mg; vitamin a iu 22.8IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 37.5mcg; calcium 11.1mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 30.9mg; potassium 97.1mg; sodium 151.5mg.
1 1/2 starch
