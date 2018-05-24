Seven-Grain Bread

In a medium saucepan combine the water, applesauce, honey, and salt; heat and stir just until warm (120 degrees F to 130 degrees F). Add applesauce mixture and egg to flour mixture. Beat with an electric mixer on low to medium speed for 30 seconds, scraping side of bowl constantly. Beat on high speed for 3 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, stir in the whole wheat flour, sunflower seeds, and as much of the remaining all-purpose flour as you can.