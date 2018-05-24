Gluten-Free Blueberry-Lemon Doughnuts

These yummy blueberry-lemon doughnuts use a blend of gluten-free flours making them a perfect treat for anyone with gluten intolerance or sensitivity.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
9

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a small bowl stir together the 2 teaspoons canola oil and the 2 teaspoons gluten-free all-purpose flour. Coat the six cups of a 3 1/2-inch doughnut pan with some of the oil-flour mixture; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl stir together the almond flour, gluten-free oat flour, the 1/2 cup gluten-free all-purpose flour, the granulated sugar, whey protein powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

  • In a large bowl whisk together yogurt, almond milk, eggs, lemon peel, the 1 tablespoon oil, and the vanilla until well mixed.

  • Add the flour mixture to the yogurt mixture; whisk until well mixed.

  • Spoon two-thirds of the mixture into prepared cups in doughnut pan, using about 1/4 cup of the batter for each cup; spread batter evenly. Arrange six blueberries in the batter for each doughnut (see Tip). Bake about 15 minutes or until doughnuts spring back when lightly touched. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Using a thin metal spatula or table knife, loosen edges of doughnuts. Invert pan and tap on counter to release the doughnuts.

  • Thoroughly wash and dry the doughnut pan. Coat three of the cups with the remaining oil-flour mixture. Fill these cups with the remaining batter and the remaining blueberries. Bake, cool, and remove as directed in Step 5. Serve warm or cool. Before serving, sift powdered sugar over doughnuts.

Tips

Tips: If using a sugar substitute, we recommend Splenda(R) Sugar Blend, C&H(R) Light, or Truvia(R) Baking Blend. Follow package directions to use product amount equivalent to 1/4 cup granulated sugar. Nutrition Facts per serving with sugar substitute: Same as below, except 156 cal., 16 g carb. (5 g sugars). Exchanges: 0 carb.

We do not recommend using a sugar substitute for the powdered sugar.

Placing blueberries evenly in the cups helps to prevent the doughnuts from sticking in the cups.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 doughnut
Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 8g; fat 8g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 208mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat, 1 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate
