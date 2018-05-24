Gluten-Free Blueberry-Lemon Doughnuts
These yummy blueberry-lemon doughnuts use a blend of gluten-free flours making them a perfect treat for anyone with gluten intolerance or sensitivity.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tips: If using a sugar substitute, we recommend Splenda(R) Sugar Blend, C&H(R) Light, or Truvia(R) Baking Blend. Follow package directions to use product amount equivalent to 1/4 cup granulated sugar. Nutrition Facts per serving with sugar substitute: Same as below, except 156 cal., 16 g carb. (5 g sugars). Exchanges: 0 carb.
We do not recommend using a sugar substitute for the powdered sugar.
Placing blueberries evenly in the cups helps to prevent the doughnuts from sticking in the cups.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 doughnut
Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 8g; fat 8g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 208mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 fat, 1 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate