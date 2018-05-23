Pressure-Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala

This classic Indian-inspired dish typically takes several hours to make, but we simplified it by skipping the traditional yogurt marinade and letting the pressure cooker infuse the tikka masala flavor into lean chicken breasts. Cayenne adds heat, while a splash of cream keeps the spice in check (add less cayenne if you want it less spicy). Serve over rice and with a piece of naan to soak up the sauce.

Hilary Meyer Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, May 2018; updated February 2023

35 mins
50 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine garam masala, salt, paprika, cumin, turmeric and cayenne in a small bowl. Rub chicken with half of the spice mixture. Heat 1 tablespoon oil (or ghee) on sauté mode in a multicooker. (No sauté mode? See Tip.) Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until beginning to brown on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Remove the chicken to a plate. Add the remaining oil (or ghee), carrot, onion, garlic and ginger; cook, stirring, until fragrant and beginning to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in crushed tomatoes and the remaining spice mixture. Turn off the heat. Place the chicken on top of the tomato mixture. Close and lock the lid and cook at high pressure for 10 minutes.

  • Release the pressure manually. Remove the chicken from the pot. Stir cream into the sauce. When cool enough handle, cut or tear the chicken into smaller pieces and return to the sauce. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve with brown rice.

Electric pressure cooker (multicooker)

Stove Modes

No sauté mode? Heat 1 tablespoon oil (or ghee) in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken. Cook until the chicken is beginning to brown on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Add the remaining oil (or ghee) to the pan. Add carrot, onion, ginger and garlic. Cook, stirring until fragrant and beginning to soften, about 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and the remaining spice mixture. Transfer to your pressure cooker and proceed with the recipe.

Easy Ghee

1 cup tikka masala & 1/2 cup rice
415 calories; protein 28.5g; carbohydrates 36g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 5.7g; fat 16.3g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 79.6mg; vitamin a iu 4054.8IU; vitamin c 9.5mg; folate 20.1mcg; calcium 42.1mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 68.2mg; potassium 696.2mg; sodium 657.4mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
3 lean protein, 2 1/2 fat, 2 vegetable, 1 1/2 starch
