Pressure-Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala

Combine garam masala, salt, paprika, cumin, turmeric and cayenne in a small bowl. Rub chicken with half of the spice mixture. Heat 1 tablespoon oil (or ghee) on sauté mode in a multicooker. (No sauté mode? See Tip.) Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until beginning to brown on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Remove the chicken to a plate. Add the remaining oil (or ghee), carrot, onion, garlic and ginger; cook, stirring, until fragrant and beginning to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in crushed tomatoes and the remaining spice mixture. Turn off the heat. Place the chicken on top of the tomato mixture. Close and lock the lid and cook at high pressure for 10 minutes.