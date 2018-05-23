Baked Beans with Ground Beef
Upgrade baked beans from a classic side dish to a meaty main meal by adding lean ground beef. The final result, a hearty casserole, is an easy and fast dinner option.
What Type of Beans Can Be Used?
For this recipe, we use canned no-salt-added navy beans. Navy beans are small oval beans that are white in color, with a smooth texture and delicate mild flavor. Canned navy beans are already cooked, making this a quick and convenient recipe for a weeknight dinner. You can also use dried navy beans, but you will need to soak them before cooking. Check out our tips for cooking dried beans.
Can I Substitute Ingredients?
We use lean ground beef for this recipe, but ground turkey or ground sausage would work nicely in this dish. Just watch the sodium.
Molasses is a dark sweet syrup made from sugarcane with a rich robust flavor. If you can't find molasses, you can use maple syrup or honey instead.
How to Store Baked Beans with Ground Beef
This dish can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 2 days. Reheat on the stovetop or in the microwave on High until warm.
