Baked Beans with Ground Beef

It's a great and tasty recipe! I took some liberties with it to get more veggies. I added 2 C of frozen Diced onion carrots and celery when I browned the meat. I only had 1 can of black beans that I rinsed. I accidentally used 1 C of ketchup. I added 2 C of frozen stir fry veggies. It was soupy. So I decided to cook a small batch of brown rice to which I added 1/2 C water; during the last 15 minutes, I added a 1/4 C of quinoa. I was so happy I came upon this recipe. I was looking for something I could make with my ground beef and can of black beans. While I was eating this I proudly pat myself on my back while thinking, "This could have been a cheeseburger and fries I'm eating". Thanks for the recipe!!!