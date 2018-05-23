Provencal Vegetable Stew

Adding a splash of vinegar just before serving boosts the flavor of this vegetarian main dish. The beans and vegetables make the stew high in healthy fiber.

Diabetic Living Magazine
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Heart Healthy
Low-Calorie
High Fiber
Diabetic Appropriate
Egg Free
Vegetarian
Low Sodium
Nut-Free
High Blood Pressure
Soy-Free
Healthy Aging
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • If desired, peel eggplant. Cut eggplant into 3/4-inch pieces (you should have about 3 cups).

  • In 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker, combine eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, cannellini beans, tomato, garlic, rosemary, pepper, and dried basil, if using. Add tomato juice. (see Tip)

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours. Stir in fresh basil, if using, and balsamic vinegar.

  • To prepare croutons: Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly brush bread slices with olive oil. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the Romano cheese. Place bread slices on baking sheet. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until toasted.

  • To serve, ladle vegetable mixture into bowls. Top with croutons and sprinkle with remaining Romano cheese.

Tips

Tip: For easy cleanup, line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 41.1g; dietary fiber 9.6g; sugars 8.2g; fat 4.6g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 3.9mg; vitamin a iu 769IU; vitamin c 40.5mg; folate 101.8mcg; calcium 121.2mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 37.5mg; potassium 1039.5mg; sodium 424.5mg.
Exchanges:

3 vegetable, 2 starch
