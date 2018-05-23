Provencal Vegetable Stew
Adding a splash of vinegar just before serving boosts the flavor of this vegetarian main dish. The beans and vegetables make the stew high in healthy fiber.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Tip: For easy cleanup, line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 41.1g; dietary fiber 9.6g; sugars 8.2g; fat 4.6g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 3.9mg; vitamin a iu 769IU; vitamin c 40.5mg; folate 101.8mcg; calcium 121.2mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 37.5mg; potassium 1039.5mg; sodium 424.5mg.
3 vegetable, 2 starch