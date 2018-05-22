Baked Chicken Tenders
Tender chicken breast pieces are baked with a tasty breadcrumb coating flavored with lemon and Parmesan cheese.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Are Baked Chicken Tenders Healthy?
Chicken breast is a lean source of high-quality protein. Protein is one of the main building blocks of bones, muscles, cartilage and skin, and it helps to supply our bodies with vital nutrients. Eating foods that contain protein can support weight-management goals and bone health, among many other potential benefits.
Baking chicken tenders significantly decreases the amount of oil required compared to deep frying. Using less oil generally leads to fewer calories consumed. Lightly coating the chicken tenders with nonstick spray before baking helps to crisp things up while also minimizing the amount of oil used.
What Goes Well with Baked Chicken Tenders?
We recommend serving these baked chicken tenders with low-calorie barbecue sauce, but feel free to serve them with other sauces like Creamy Honey-Mustard Dipping Sauce, Vidalia Onion BBQ Sauce or ranch dressing. Round out your meal with Crispy Oven-Baked Fries, Baked Sweet Potato Curly Fries with Parmesan or check out our handy guide to roasting vegetables.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Large rimmed baking sheet
Nutrition Facts
4 lean protein, 1/2 starch