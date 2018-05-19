Gingered Pears
Tender pears are topped with a delicious lemony-ginger sauce in this easy-to-make dessert.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: If using a sugar substitute-sugar blend, we recommend Splenda(R) Granular, Truvia(R) Spoonable, or Sweet'N Low(R) packets or bulk. Follow package directions to use product amount equivalent to 2 tablespoon sugar. Nutrition Facts Per Serving with Substitute: Same as below, except 101 cal., 20 g carb. (12 g sugars). Exchanges: 0 carb.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 serving
Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 25.6g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 17.4g; fat 3g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 114.9IU; vitamin c 8.4mg; folate 10.1mcg; calcium 14.4mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 11.8mg; potassium 166mg; sodium 27.4mg.
Exchanges:
1 fat, 1 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate