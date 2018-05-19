Gingered Pears

Tender pears are topped with a delicious lemony-ginger sauce in this easy-to-make dessert.

Diabetic Living Magazine
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Heart Healthy
Low-Calorie
Low Fat
High Fiber
Diabetic Appropriate
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Vegetarian
Low Sodium
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a large Dutch oven with water to a depth of 1 inch. Bring water to boiling. Place a steamer basket in the Dutch oven. Place pears in the steamer basket. Cover and steam for 7 to 9 minutes or until fruit is tender. Remove fruit from steamer basket.

  • Meanwhile, for lemon sauce, in a small saucepan heat and stir sugar, water, lemon peel, lemon juice, butter, and ground ginger over medium heat until butter is melted and sugar is dissolved.

  • To serve, place pears in four dessert dishes. Divide lemon sauce among the dishes and sprinkle with crystallized ginger.

Tips

Tip: If using a sugar substitute-sugar blend, we recommend Splenda(R) Granular, Truvia(R) Spoonable, or Sweet'N Low(R) packets or bulk. Follow package directions to use product amount equivalent to 2 tablespoon sugar. Nutrition Facts Per Serving with Substitute: Same as below, except 101 cal., 20 g carb. (12 g sugars). Exchanges: 0 carb.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 serving
Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 25.6g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 17.4g; fat 3g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 114.9IU; vitamin c 8.4mg; folate 10.1mcg; calcium 14.4mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 11.8mg; potassium 166mg; sodium 27.4mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate
