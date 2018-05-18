Fresh Tomato Soup

To make optional Grilled Cheese Croutons, sandwich together any type of bread and a good melting cheese. Brush the outside of bread with butter or oil and toast in a hot skillet or griddle until golden on each side. Cut into croutons.

Variation: Roasted Tomato Soup: Prepare as directed, except line two 15x10-inch baking pans with foil. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Cut tomatoes in half crosswise. Seed tomatoes; arrange halves, cut sides down, in one of the prepared pans. Cut onion into 1/2-inch slices. Cut sweet peppers in half lengthwise; remove stems, seeds, and membranes. Arrange onion slices and pepper halves, cut sides down, in the remaining prepared pan. Drizzle with 3 to 4 tablespoons olive oil. Roast onion and peppers 20 minutes or until peppers are charred, turning onion slices once. Bring foil up around onion and peppers and fold edges together to enclose. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Peel off and discard pepper skins. Preheat broiler. Broil tomatoes 4 inches from heat 4 minutes or until charred. Continue as directed in Step 1.